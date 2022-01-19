I applaud you for publishing the column by The Washington Post’s Marc A. Thiessen in the Jan. 5 edition (“The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021”).

I do not subscribe to every word or deed that former President Donald Trump expressed or endorsed. But I tend to agree with him regarding President Joe Biden’s extreme rhetoric about the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol. I believe it was a means of camouflage — a way of getting us to look away from the 10 worst things that he had done in 2021.

I was pleased that LNP was willing to publish opposing points of view. It allows us to look at various sides of an issue and to think. And it saves us from being brainwashed.

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown