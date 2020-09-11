Appreciated the thank-you letters [letter] Sep 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print My heart was warmed and spirit lightened while reading the Labor Day letters to the editor. What a difference basic human kindness can make to our community if it is shown and sown generously.Patti Lehman Lititz Today's Top Stories Standing water under tiles leaving odor: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Sept. 11, 2020 30 min ago ‘Rustic’ salvage: One person’s rubbish may be another’s treasure 1 hr ago 'Uncharted waters': Courts prepare to hear landlord complaints while navigating eviction moratoriums 1 hr ago 5 more nursing or personal care home residents died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County: coroner 1 hr ago South Ann Street porches are makeshift classroom for refugee kids unable to go to school 1 hr ago Farmers could find protection against liability lawsuits in proposed state House bill 1 hr ago Pepper Theo Cafe & Events opens at Lancaster Theological Seminary 1 hr ago Octogenarian sisters keep Terre Hill park in bloom 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Letters Humanity Kindness