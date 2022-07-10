Thank you for the “Summer reads” in the Perspective section of the July 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

It was a pleasure to read after all of the political and world trauma in the news these days. And it was very useful to me, as I’m always looking for new authors. My attention was drawn to some of the books dealing with Native American culture and history, to our political history and also to our political “heroes.”

These will definitely expand my own reading list and perspectives. Thanks to all who shared their book lists and thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for bringing them to us.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township