What a most-deserving story in the Feb. 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about the late Michael Showalter, the eminent Ephrata Cloister historian and educator (“A life of learning”).

His leadership and mentoring of me as an 1837 Academy volunteer “teacher” has been continuously educational and inspiring.

If anyone has not come to visit this 1730s site, they must! Where in our young country will you find wooden architecture, Northern Renaissance style, that’s nearly 300 years old? Right in your backyard!

Local history, architecture, artistic Fraktur calligraphy, early religious thinking and so much Colonial history are integral parts of a tour. Plus, the scheduled year-round events reflect Showalter’s input and creativity.

Thanks for sharing his special life in the article.

Joan B. Groff

Rapho Township