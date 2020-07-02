How refreshing to read the op-eds in the June 20 LNP | LancasterOnline from refugees who have made Lancaster County their home!

While that is something to celebrate, I am saddened that President Donald Trump has greatly reduced the number of refugees who can enter the United States this year. I would like to believe that our representative, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, is not in agreement with that part of Trump’s agenda (even though he remains mostly silent). With this being a nonpartisan issue and Lancaster County being receptive to refugees, could we possibly count on Smucker to represent his constituents and push for allowing more refugees?

Gladys Landis

Manheim Township