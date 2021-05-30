Thank you for publishing Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s op-ed (“Feeling pain, praying for a lasting peace”) in the May 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. As a follower of Jesus, I identify with the expressions of Rabbi Paskoff.

I see a striking parallel between the heart-wrenching pain of Rabbi Paskoff, and the tears Jesus shed as he wept over Jerusalem: “If you, even you, had only recognized on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes” (Luke 19:42).

Charles Longenecker

Manheim Township