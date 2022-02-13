Profuse thanks and commendations to Garden Spot High School senior Jeremy Schilling for his thoughtful and excellent writing style in his commentary, “Importance and benefits of physical activity for people of all ages,” on the Generation Z(eal) page in the Feb. 6 Sunday LNP Perspective section.

Let us all add a hearty “Amen.”

I can’t quibble about exercise being more beneficial for kids than for adults, but lots of us “old geezers” find it extremely beneficial as well. Indeed, I know a runner who, at age 78, got arthritis in one knee, stopped running for six years, seems to have gotten over his arthritis and now — in his mid-80s — has begun very slowly to reconstitute his running life. He reported that, after only several weeks of one daily lap on a soft, rubberized, all-weather track, he was already feeling more “alive” again! His goal: 2 miles, nonstop, within another year or so.

The better brain function that Schilling discusses as a benefit of exercise pertains not only to kids but to adults as well, including us senior citizens. There is some thought that exercise that gets your pulse rate up might help to forestall certain diseases related to the brain, perhaps including Alzheimer’s disease. The claim: that getting more blood flowing through the brain stimulates the brain. Perhaps some day this will become scientific fact.

We should all take Schilling’s commentary to heart.

Karl E. Moyer

Lancaster Township