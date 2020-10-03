What a surprise to open Wednesday’s LNP, find the op-ed by Star Parker and read her thoughtful and compelling discourse on the abortion debate.

In a world where what we feel has become the truth, her clear presentation and statistics on the loss of Black lives, as well as the fraying social fabric in America, should resonate with all of us.

I first stumbled across the writings and research of Bernard Nathanson in the 1980s while doing research for a medical paper. His stunning conversion from abortionist to advocate for life was largely ignored at the time, and the issues that concerned him — fetal pain, tremendous loss of life, post-procedure regret — continue to be mostly ignored today.

I belong to neither political party and understand that the abortion question will never be an easy one, but we are overdue for honest, rational discourse on this topic.

I encourage the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section to continue to carry writers like Parker and Christine Flowers, who are brave enough to present contemplative dialogue on challenging issues.

Rebecca Young

Lancaster