I want to thank and commend Bruce Martin and John Haney for their informative op-ed in the March 10 LNP (“Development of former hospital leads to frustration for neighbors”).

Being new to the neighborhood, I truly appreciated Martin’s and Haney’s comprehensive outline of this development project and the unfortunate manner in which those in charge have chosen to navigate this.

I am dismayed that a lack of transparency continues to be a central theme with this current city administration. Those in charge have an opportunity to complete a project that could have such a positive impact on our city, but again it appears that much has been done deceitfully, it seems to me, and/or behind closed doors. Can’t everyone just work together for the greater good?

I hope that Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and HDC MidAtlantic finally do the right thing, and, in doing so, answer the questions put forth by Martin, Haney and other members of this neighborhood. The residents of Lancaster city deserve at least that!

Chris Goodling

Lancaster