I just finished reading Page A12 of the Dec. 23 LNP. I just wanted you to know how touched I was by the tone and substance of the first two letters (“Be guided by Mary’s words” and “The power of forgiveness”). And also by Bruce Wittmaier’s op-ed, “A lifetime of lessons from the barbershop.”

The letters were warm and inclusive. The barbershop op-ed touched on precious and comforting history.

While I am not a believer in the Christian God, the letters and the editorial cartoon — the entire page — made me feel good and glad that we have your newspaper in our life.

Erika Bastian

Warwick Township