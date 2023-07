I have been waiting for a long time to read a letter to the editor about extrinsic religion.

And there it was in the July 18 LNP | LancasterOnline, beautifully written (“Recognizing displays of extrinsic religion”).

I am hoping that every minister in Lancaster County uses it for the basis of a sermon. It could be titled “Stop pulling the wool over your eyes.”

Marylou Barton

Lancaster