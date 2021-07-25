I was very surprised and appreciated the June 27 letter about fireflies (“Nature provides a wonderful show”). What impressed me was the fact that the writer is in the seventh grade.

I’ve always looked forward to seeing these insects, which light up the yard starting at dusk. For one thing, it brings back a lot of childhood memories. Playing outside on warm summer evenings. Looking up at the stars and just being a kid.

So thanks to the letter writer for reminding us that some of the best things in life are free. We just have to take the time to open our eyes and enjoy all the beauty that nature provides. I’m sure you will do very well in life. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township