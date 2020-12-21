It was a Christmas-season treat to see the “Holly, Jolly Preview” Page A1 story and photograph in LNP | LancasterOnline on Dec. 16.

I had enjoyed visiting the National Christmas Center in Paradise before it closed in 2018. I was happy to read how the center’s collection is being properly stored, with some items being repaired and hundreds of newly donated Christmas items added.

A successful reopening of the center at its projected new home in Lancaster County would be very good news indeed.

Bob Larkins

Ephrata