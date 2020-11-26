I had great help from Giant Food Stores Pharmacy on Lititz Pike, especially from Caitlin and Barb on solving medication problems relating to my recent tick bite. I had to make numerous calls to Giant Pharmacy and my doctor’s office to try and find the correct meds to ward off the possibility of Lyme disease and avoid adverse reactions to my allergies.

Caitlin and/or Barb answered my questions in a courteous, polite and professional manner.

Congratulations, Giant, for hiring two exceptional individuals.

Jacqueline Kulp

Manheim Township