Thanks for Andrea Gordon’s column (“Spending time in our locked-down world”) in the April 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. It was creative and fun to read and it also showed the current political leadership coming from the White House for what it is: pretty bad.

I thought I was going to be reading descriptions of adult coloring books and such, and there was that, but it played out against a background of the writer’s awareness of (and attempts to cope with) the awful things going on here and around the world.

Gordon described life as it currently is — the face masks, the social distancing, and our attempts to find creative or productive things to do while we stay home. What made Gordon’s column unique was the way she interwove the blame game going on in Washington, the misinformation about masks, ventilators and testing, the closed businesses, and the people out of work with the details of her new sanity-saving hobby of coloring.

Should she choose oil-based pencils over wax-based? Where can she find the best buy on gel pens? Being delighted with a delivery of another coloring book and the gel pens, brought to her door by the Amazon delivery person “wearing gloves and mask, his eyes smiling over that mask,” all while the president’s voice was disrespecting Dr. Anthony Fauci in the background.

There was pathos and humor. Hard to do. Thanks, Andrea.

Peggy Frailey

Lititz