Thanks for some wonderful content that was published April 9 in the Easter edition of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, namely:

— “ 'God’s power is perfected in our weakness' ,” by John Walk.

— The column “A firsthand account of Kentucky revival” by Rich Manieri.

— And the column “Easter reflections on the Resurrection” by the Rev. Mark Wenger.

These were all very encouraging and inspiring.

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown