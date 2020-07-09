Thank you, Heather Stauffer, for your July 4 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Loneliness can consume nursing home residents”) detailing the plight of those who are forbidden to visit our loved ones in nursing homes — to hold hands or show any affection.

March 15 was the last opportunity I’ve had to be with my wife or to see her in skilled care. She is not able to communicate, and I don’t know how much she comprehends of what we might say. But at least (before all of this) I was able to help feed her and tell her I love her.

I have not taken advantage of visiting from the other side of a glass, for I believe I would spend most of my time crying and making her feel worse, if she still recognizes who I am. Many times I do break down as I contemplate what she is going through. Thankfully, I do get away from my residence (in a retirement home) to see others of our family and to work mostly by myself — keeping to social distancing — so the loneliness is less. I realize the situation is worse for those who cannot do so, but I did appreciate the empathy expressed in Stauffer’s article for those who are separated from their loved ones.

Neal Musser

Quarryville