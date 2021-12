Kudos to Winifred Woll for keeping Pearl Harbor history alive (“As a generation fades, she keeps their stories alive,” Dec. 5 Sunday LNP).

What a sacrifice of human lives that day!

I, too, tell my grandkids to respect any veteran and to always say “thank you” for what they did. That goes for any war that was fought. We cannot imagine the painful memories or wounds that were inflicted.

Thank you to all who have served!

Donna Tice

Lebanon