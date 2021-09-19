Letters to the editor

The article on Joe Mohler, Lancaster Township Republican area chair, in the Sept. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“GOP chair seeks to refocus party”) was refreshing.

It showed that the goals of opposing parties can be common. In principle, that is what they are supposed to be — each should be working for the betterment of the community and country in which we live.

I believe that Mohler has shown some extraordinary courage in defining his views. Although I know that many Republicans voters share his views, the majority of the leadership, which he is expected to support in the elections, has expressed quite the opposite.

This carves out a difficult job for Mohler, and I wish him success in it. The opening of bipartisanship must be encouraged and developed.

Theo Van Tricht

District Leader

Lancaster Township Democratic Committee

