I enjoyed reading the LNP | LancasterOnline coverage of how communities celebrated Memorial Day.

I especially liked the information about the Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church and Boy Scout Troop 73, which meets at First United Methodist Church in Ephrata. They took notice of the flag that needed to be replaced.

I had tears of joy and warm feelings with lots of blessings as I read about the Boy Scouts taking notice of a flag that was in need of replacement — and they did something about it!

Kudos to them. They are what our young people are all about. I don’t know who to give credit to: the scoutmasters for training these young men, or the training they received in their homes and just the initiative they had in their hearts for our beloved flag of the United States of America. Thank you to all.

Mary E. Martin

Akron