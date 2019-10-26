We all need to learn to appreciate what we are privileged to have; things that are maybe better than people in other parts of the country enjoy.
Many years ago, an old schoolmate who had been living in El Paso, Texas, (a very nice place) for some time came north to visit, along with her then-teenage daughter. It was just about this time of year, when the leaves were at their most beautiful.
Never having seen such a riotous display, the daughter, essentially blown away, said accusingly to her mother, “Mom! How come you never told me about autumn?”
As well as a small burst of pride, this may bring a little smile to our faces. Not everyone, it seems, is as lucky as we are in this and any number of other things.
Mildred K. Henderson
East Hempfield Township