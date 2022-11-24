Appreciate that meal was paid for [letter] Nov 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Thank you to the person who paid for our meal on Sept. 16 at Texas Roadhouse. It was a pleasant surprise, and we were celebrating our anniversary.We will pay it forward to someone else. Marlin and Sue BilgerWest Earl Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Meal Anniversary Surprise Thanks Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.