We shopped at Costco in September and picked up a truckload of bottled water destined for several local fire companies and donated through the military and first responders ministry at Quarryville’s Wesley Church.

While wrestling the many cases into the back of our truck, a man came across the driveway and offered his assistance. At first we thought he was a Costco employee, but when we asked, we found that he was just another shopper like us.

We were truly struck by this man’s offer, out of the blue, and very much appreciated his help. We only know his first name and that he drives a red Silverado pickup.

Thank you, Ernesto, for making the world a better place. Random acts of kindness like yours are the things that make it so.

Terry and Christine Gallimore

Colerain Township