The scenes of the voters in Wisconsin’s primary waiting for hours in a range of protective gear were tragic. Due to the usual efforts of Republicans and, sadly, the Supreme Court to suppress voting, Wisconsin was unable to postpone its primary or to extend absentee ballot voting. So the voters of Wisconsin were confronted with the decision to risk their health in order to vote. Many took the risk. Only time will tell the toll this took on them. The election is seemingly certain to be tarred as illegitimate and contested.

Thankfully, Pennsylvania postponed its primary to June 2. To ensure that you will not have to make the choice between your health and your ability to vote, request your application to vote by mail as soon as possible. Simply go to votespa.com, where you can verify that you are registered to vote and request your mail-in ballot if you have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license number or a Pennsylvania identification card. The site will guide you if you do not have that information. If you have no access to internet, call 717-299-8293. The deadline for a mail-in ballot application is May 26.

While we hope we can be out and about by June 2, that may be unrealistic, given the unpredictability of this pandemic. Don’t delay. Apply for your mail-in ballot and protect your health and your vote!

Cathy Walker

Lancaster Township