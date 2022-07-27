The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision discusses, in the finest detail, issues such as constitutionality, abortion, fetal viability and women’s rights. But it fails to recognize what we all know — that it takes two to tango.

In his concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the court properly “restores the people’s authority ... through the processes of democratic self-government.”

The dissenting justices wrote that states can “impose criminal penalties on abortion providers” and “criminalize the woman’s conduct,” and “turn neighbor against neighbor.”

Nowhere do any of the justices write that it’s time to hold the impregnators responsible. But women don’t get pregnant alone. It’s time to share the burden. Here’s a fairness proposal for the new state laws:

When a woman chooses birth, the impregnator would be responsible for financial support from impregnation to the child’s 18th birthday. The state would enforce this responsibility. It would be automatic, and separate from custody issues. No defenses, such as accident or inebriation, would be allowed; this would be strict liability, a familiar legal concept.

For the audacious claim that “I was just one of many,” enterprise liability would be imposed (another established legal concept).

Abandonment would become a crime: the first one, a misdemeanor; the second one, a felony.

When a woman chooses abortion, the impregnator would pay for it and any incidental losses. If the woman does jail time for an illegal abortion, so would the impregnator.

I don’t know if any of this would work. All I really know is that I have never understood why the entire burden falls on the mother, and now we have a chance to correct that.

Larry Keating

Lancaster Township