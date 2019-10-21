My son and I attended the annual Scout-O-Rama event held at J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation. For Cub Scouts, the event is a daylong one and includes an optional overnight camp until Sunday morning. The partially paid, but mostly volunteer, camp staff harnessed the excitement of 200 or more boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. Throughout the day, kids rotated between events such as the archery range; BB gun shooting; first aid; a science, technology, engineering and math activity; a rock-throwing range; and a huge favorite — the gaga ball pit.
This is my first year attending Scout-O-Rama, and I was completely impressed how the camp staff put together simple activities that engaged the kids in such fun outdoor activities. All day long the kids were running, jumping, laughing, learning and trying new things. The best part is that this event cost $11 for the day. Where else can you find an experience like this for that price?
As the campfire came to a close on the last night, I asked all our boys and girls, “Who is coming back next year?” and their hands shot into the air. Kudos to to all the volunteers and the team at the Pennsylvania Dutch Council who put this event together. Scout-O-Rama was a fantastic event that more of our youth and parents need to experience.
Rob Cuthie
New Holland