Congratulations and thank you to the J.P. McCaskey High School track and field teams!

What a pandemic lift it was to watch these stellar athletes, led by their dedicated coaches and volunteers each week this spring. Every event was truly impressive to watch, including my personal favorite — the girls relay teams, with their incredibly fleet feet and swift exchanges around the bends.

It is notable that McCaskey athletes shine despite numerous challenges, including: the disproportionate COVID-19 impact on many student-athletes’ families; the recruitment barriers, as many students need to work or care for younger siblings to support their family; and inequitable school funding that seeps beyond the classrooms and into the athletic department.

At some track and field events, one or two McCaskey athletes went toe to toe against a large field of opposing team members and came out on top. Every athlete had a supporting role. McCaskey athletes performed strongly in the face of these barriers. They know and demonstrate the meaning of grit, tenacity and integrity. Go Tornados!

Anita Pilkerton-Plumb

Lancaster