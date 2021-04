I just finished reading a column in Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline that might be the best in the 88-plus years I’ve lived. It was by Marc A. Thiessen and was headlined “Address that Biden should give, but won’t.”

It was full of wise advice, was fair to all and is one I plan to keep in my files forever. Don’t miss reading it! I wish that President Joe Biden had followed this advice in his address to Congress on Wednesday night.

Dr. Robert S. Rapp

Manheim Township