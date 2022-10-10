An estimated 17.4 million Americans are veterans. In April, as part of the “Unity Agenda” in President Joe Biden’s budget, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough announced that nine additional respiratory cancers would be deemed as service-related and thus covered by the VA for disability claims and treatment. This is important because these cancers are mostly the result of U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

The American Rescue Plan provided additional funding to support the VA, so that veterans can get the care they deserve. Biden, McDonough and the members of Congress who voted for the plan are to be applauded for backing America’s veterans. As a country, we all should be providing all needed services for our veterans.

Brenda Kauffman

Manheim Township