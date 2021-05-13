Letters to the editor

Bravo, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, for your stellar leadership in recognizing the need and developing a comprehensive remedial approach with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas’ residential mortgage foreclosure and consumer credit card debt diversion programs (“New programs facilitate debt cases,” May 6 LNP | LancasterOnline).

As with the court’s veterans program, you’re thinking holistically of the Lancaster County community its judicial branch serves. You’re thinking of solutions rather than limiting the court to merely acting as a somewhat sterile arbiter of disputes. This is the type of foresight, guidance and direction that manifests preeminent leadership.

Immo Sulyok

West Lampeter Township

