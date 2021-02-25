Three cheers for John Naylor!

It is refreshing and altogether uplifting to read Ad Crable’s Feb. 22 article (“1 guy with a canoe”) about Naylor and his devoted efforts to clean up our river artery of the plastic waste that we consumers throw into it daily.

Publicizing Naylor’s work should make us all keenly aware of how our lifestyle affects not only our waterway but also, ultimately, our own lives. This debris comes from all over and ends up where we tend to ignore it — to our peril.

While cleaning up the river is essential for the general benefit of us and nature, the real solution is to stop buying food, beverages and other items that create waste in the first place. Taking our own shopping bags to markets and buying food in bulk, without packaging, is a beginning. Recycling packaging materials like cardboard, plastic and glass also helps.

Other countries around the world have taken much more drastic steps to reduce unnecessary packaging, resulting in generating much less litter. We can do that here, too. All we have to do is think about how our actions can harm or benefit us, our posterity and our Mother Earth, on whom we are totally dependent for our existence.

Marga Lane

Lancaster Township