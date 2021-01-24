I think it is time to recognize the courageous journalism of LNP | LancasterOnline in both reporting and writing editorials during this month’s turmoil and violence in the Washington, D.C.

The highest standards of journalism have been on display and the value of a local, daily newspaper is being realized. A newspaper’s mission is to inform the public, as the free press sustains the representative democracy.

Speaking truth to power is not an easy task. It can be risky. Also, too many people often want their newspaper to tell them what they want to read. Without newspaper coverage of the local aspect of this big story, we would be missing a very important part of the story.

One of the story lines that will surely emerge will tell a story of arrogance born of too much party and not enough country. LNP | LancasterOnline has shown the courage to stand up, speak up and speak out. That’s what a newspaper is supposed to do.

By the way, I just wanted to let the leaders know that one of the votes that some Republicans tried to throw in the trash so they could win was mine. What a way to treat a veteran!

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy