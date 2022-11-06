I applaud the Elizabethtown Area School District school board for its 6-3 vote to keep the book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” in the district’s middle/high school library.

The district has in place a system by which parents can prevent their own children from checking out of the library any book tagged for “young adult” readers.

However, limiting the reading choices of their own children apparently is not enough for some in the community. These individuals, many of whom I consider Christian nationalists, seem to want to impose their own values on all children in the district.

The board’s 6-3 vote represents a victory for freedom and a defeat for religious zealotry.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown