I salute John Blowers and his fellow East Lampeter Township supervisors, Corey Meyer and Ethan Demme, for having the integrity to follow their conscience and walk away from the Republican Party.

Blowers was a lifetime participant in the county GOP. But after thorough reflection on the historic impact of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Blowers determined he no longer could be part of the dysfunction, fact denial and small-mindedness prevalent in the Republican Party today.

In so doing, Blowers jeopardized his chances for reelection to the East Lampeter Township board of supervisors. If he is not successful, I believe it will be East Lampeter’s loss.

In my view, we need more county leaders like John Blowers — politicians who serve their constituents instead of their own personal agenda. I would vote for Blowers whenever given the opportunity.

Gregory Liscio

Quarryville