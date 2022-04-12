Thank you, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, for not submitting any earmark requests in the latest $1.5 trillion spending bill.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s April 7 editorial (“Missing the mark”) quotes E. Fletcher McClellan, professor of political science at Elizabethtown College, as stating, “many political scientists see earmarking, or ‘pork barrel’ spending, as helpful to the legislative process.”

That’s silly, in my view. This sounds like a pay-to-play mentality. May God help us if our elected officials are unable to rationally discuss and responsibly vote on necessary budget items without a carrot hanging in front of their noses.

The editorial’s view that “winning earmarked funds is a return on the investment of the tax dollars we send to Washington, D.C.” is also silly. Our “return on investment” should only be carefully crafted legislation coupled with appropriate spending that serves the common good of our nation. Is the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board like the kid whose parent said no to candy before dinner?

The April 7 LNP | LancasterOnline also detailed how the Lancaster County commissioners will propose spending the approximately $106 million left over from the American Rescue Plan Act (“County reviews its guide for relief funding”). I’m laughing out loud at the editorial board’s attack on Smucker about “pork.”

Will there be a time when our federal government only spends what it receives from taxpayers? One thing for sure is that we will not see anything close to the 18-20% federal interest rates of the early 1980s, as our government will surely default on our national debt, which continues to rise unchecked.

While the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is roasting Smucker for not bringing home the bacon, I applaud his fiscal responsibility, common sense and “rigid political ideology.”

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township