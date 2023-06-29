I’m a Republican, but I write to salute our Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, for his support of the proposed Lifeline Scholarship Program school choice legislation.

Programs like these benefit low-income parents the most, because currently only parents with financial means can afford to send their children to private schools at the K-12 level.

Lifeline scholarships would be targeted toward students in low-performing school districts, and their funding does not take money from public schools. The scholarship bill keeps the money in a separate fund. Nonpublic schools are also accountable in ways public schools are not — parents and students vote with their feet and leave them if they’re not performing well.

Shapiro was on a national cable news show recently, saying “I believe every child of God deserves a shot here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and one of the best ways we can guarantee their success is making sure every child has a quality education.” He also said he has made it “crystal clear” that he will not take money from public schools to support choice programs.

He is already getting pushback from well-funded unions, though, and he’s bucking his party’s affiliation with those groups. This is a true profile in courage, and I hope he is successful in moving Pennsylvania closer to a more equitable definition of public education: the public’s responsibility to fund the education of children wherever their needs are best met.

Libby Sternberg

East Hempfield Township