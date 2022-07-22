Letters to the editor

Thank you to the Republican Party leaders who are publicly endorsing Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor (“9 Pa. GOP leaders endorse Shapiro,” July 7 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am encouraged to know that there are members of the GOP who see their party’s nominee as an extremist who supports the disproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen; said climate change is “ridiculous” “pop science”; and seems to believe that a total ban on abortion is the most important issue of our lifetime. I believe that Mastriano’s views and policies are extreme and dangerous.

Shapiro is a moderate who will reach across the aisle for all Pennsylvanians. He will work for investments in housing, infrastructure and workforce development. He will make a positive difference in our lives.

Shapiro can, and I believe will, win the gubernatorial election, but he will need like-minded people from both parties and independents to look at what is really important and vote their conscience.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township

