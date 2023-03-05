I just want to say thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for being an outstanding local newspaper.

When my husband, Mike Diegel, and I moved from Montgomery County, Maryland, to Lancaster County a year and a half ago, our local newspaper was The Washington Post.

Being fans of a daily print newspaper, we subscribed to LNP | LancasterOnline, not expecting much. Wow — were our expectations ever exceeded, big time!

Not only are you a great source of local news, but you also publish interesting national and international news, opinion pieces and feature stories. I love reading articles and columns from The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, CQ Roll Call and, of course, the wire services.

What you’re doing is particularly important as sources of local news continue to dry up. Realizing that need, my husband and a partner started a local news site, Source of the Spring, for Silver Spring and Takoma Park, Maryland. They do a great job and get rave reviews, but here’s the rub: Readers aren’t willing to pay even a modest amount to receive it, so it’s strictly a labor of love for my husband.

So, keep on doing what you’re doing! We’re grateful to live in an area with one of the few remaining local newspapers in the country that does an outstanding job covering the community while serving up well-curated news, features and opinion columns from elsewhere. Most of all, unlike much of what masquerades as news online, you know the difference between fact and opinion. Bravo!

Trish Rimo

Brownstown