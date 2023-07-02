In the June 22 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Courting carriers,” we learned that Lancaster Airport will likely expand by the end of the year with two low-cost jet airline services. The smaller airline companies say they have no problem finding experienced pilots, given that many who took early retirement from large airlines — a process that was accelerated during the pandemic loss of business — now work for them.

So, a big shout-out to Lancaster Airport Director Ed Foster. Your efforts to expand the airport will be richly rewarded. Let’s make the expansion a reality with fast and affordable direct flights to wonderful far-off places. I’m already making plans to visit my many friends in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With Lancaster being a major tourist destination, this new jet service should bring many visitors to our area. It is a win-win for everyone.

I’m packed and ready to go. Where’s the gate?

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township