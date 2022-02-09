As an older (76), cisgender, straight, white male Christian, may I applaud New York Times columnist Charles Blow for his clearly reasoned op-ed regarding the aforementioned attributes and society’s all too common and often unspoken assumptions of whom should exercise power (“Power must be disentangled from maleness, whiteness,” Feb. 2 LNP)?

Over the years, I have become ever more cognizant of how persons who do not neatly fit all or most of these characteristics frequently and repeatedly find themselves passed over for consideration to fill positions of leadership and power.

Blow does not say so, but I wonder if many white men are simply blind to their relative higher social status, in comparison to those who are not white or male. Or perhaps — even more troubling — they may be fearful that life is a zero-sum game, in which, if they were to admit to having such privilege, they may lose whatever bit of power they feel is theirs by right.

D. Michael Byler

Lititz