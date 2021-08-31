As a health care worker who has staffed Pennsylvania emergency rooms throughout this horrid COVID-19 epidemic, I must applaud the leaders of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for having the wisdom and determination to require vaccinations of their employees. That is brave and proactive.

Because health care workers come into contact with immunocompromised people and with patients afflicted by many serious medical problems, such caretakers should not be cavalier in their choices and further harm those seeking care at a medical facility.

Come on America, it is not your “right” to risk the good health and even lives of others. Being selfish is un-American!

I have watched COVID-19 kill good people. Misinformation and superstition caused the wrongful deaths of 19 people during the Salem Witch Trials in 1692. But sadly, personal “preferences” and misinformation have caused over 637,000 deaths in our so-called “modern” America.

The same science that gives you cellphones and Amazon’s Alexa has rewarded you all with a fighting chance, via the COVID-19 vaccines. If I ever personally need an ambulance, I will ask to go to Lancaster General Hospital, because its administration is wise and cares about all our citizens. And at 98% compliance with their vaccination mandate, I know that staying at their facility likely won’t expose me to COVID-19 from any self-centered workers.

Good work. And thank you, Lancaster General Health leaders.

Clifford Catania

Elizabethtown