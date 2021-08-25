As a retired certified school nurse in Manheim Township, I applaud the decision made by the Manheim Township school board to begin the school year requiring all students and personnel to wear masks indoors.

Masks and vaccines are not political or personal issues, but public health issues and should be treated as such.

Schools are educational institutions that teach students of all ages to use critical thinking in making decisions. Facts and information provided by experts in any field are evaluated when making decisions and looking at outcomes. As facts change, decisions evolve and that is what the school board has pledged to do.

Our children can learn a valuable lesson from all of us as we weave our way through this public health pandemic — it is about all of us, not each of us.

Marsha Bowen,

Bachelor of Science in nursing

Manheim Township