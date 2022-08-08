The July 19 letter “Women can still control their bodies” was spot-on, in my opinion. That said, an unborn baby is a human, not a body organ. Science has proven that an unborn baby is a distinct human being with its own set of DNA.

I believe that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was based on this scientific fact and that the Supreme Court recognized that abortion violates the bodily autonomy of unborn humans. I applaud the Supreme Court for defending the rights of preborn human beings.

It’s a shame some disgruntled abortion-rights advocates have been harassing and threatening the justices and their families. This is a disgrace. Militant abortion-rights activists have also been vandalizing Catholic churches and anti-abortion pregnancy centers across our nation.

Sadly, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Catholics, have done virtually nothing to stop these attacks against their own church. In my view, they are cowards and hypocrites.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Millcreek Township, Lebanon County