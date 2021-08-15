Kudos to LNP | LancasterOnline for the extensive, detailed picture of the unconscionable circumstances at the former Conestoga View facility (“County locked out of role in operations,” July 25). No one should be confined to such living conditions.

Lancaster County commissioners: Step up and make the necessary changes to reclaim county control of this facility. The residents are Lancaster County residents. I believe it’s a shameful blot on county leadership to have allowed outside, for-profit groups to take ownership, and then to have failed to make the timely checks indicated in the agreement of sale.

It is definitely time to right this negligence.

Luise Reading

Ephrata