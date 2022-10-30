Thanks to Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline for the Oct. 16 article about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and challenger Bob Hollister (“Smucker could see clout grow”).

And many more thanks for the extensive preview of the Nov. 8 election in the Oct. 19 edition (lanc.news/Voters2022). That’s exactly the type of information we all need before an election.

In my opinion, Smucker does not deserve reelection. I believe that his actions in the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021, along with other actions by Republicans in Congress, were part of a wide-ranging plan to subvert the Constitution and overturn an election. Former President Donald Trump has essentially declared it as such.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board asked Smucker to resign over his actions (“Disgrace,” Jan. 13, 2021, editorial). Smucker refused and, for a time, kept supporting the Big Lie and sowing seeds of doubt about the integrity of the election — all while seemingly trying to make LNP | LancasterOnline the enemy.

I would hope that the voters in this district would hold Smucker accountable and not return him to Congress.

Moreover, I believe that Smucker would continue being a go-along-to-get-along representative. He has already indicated his desire for certain committee assignments and will surely vote to help the GOP leadership get what it wants. The GOP has recently stated plans to default on the national debt and change Social Security, Medicare and other programs.

I know that some of you would never vote for a Democrat. Just don’t mark the box on the ballot next to Smucker’s name — or write in the name of another Republican. Your vote is secret.

In my view, the GOP has a recipe for disaster for the economy. Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, particularly seniors and working-class people, deserve better.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy