I salute LNP | LancasterOnline for covering the Groff v. DeJoy case at the U.S. Supreme Court with local reporters and not relying on a national or regional wire service for this.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters Brett Sholtis and Tom Lisi summarized the case well and gave readers a good snapshot of the oral arguments.

I hope that LNP | LancasterOnline continues to use local reporters for stories that relate to our county and our state, rather than relying on wire service articles that don’t always capture the nuances or details local readers might be interested in.

Libby Sternberg

East Hempfield Township