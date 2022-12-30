Thank you for publishing state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s succinct and directly on-point explanation of the legality of scheduling special elections (Dec. 23 column: “Who’s to blame for state House headaches? Not the GOP.”).

A historic look back in our state, and in other states, should put to rest what I view as the doubts, mistrust and half-truths that have been perpetuated in this newspaper’s Opinion section and by other media outlets.

Rep. Cutler lays out the simple fact that, if our laws were followed and upheld as written, instead of injecting political partisanship into every discussion and decision, we would be much better off. There wouldn’t be any reason for the intentionally manufactured confusion, unjust name-calling and insulting labeling that pervade our politics today.

Politics is already a disreputable profession. I believe that this newspaper, along with Democratic Party actors, creates an imaginary “power struggle” that is only a product of the collective minds of those who only follow rules and laws that advance their own agendas.

Your editorial board claims that the Republicans’ actions are somehow anti-democratic. I submit that following the rule of law is as democratic as you can get. This truth seems to have disappeared from every level of our government over the past few years.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster Township