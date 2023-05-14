I thank state Sen. Ryan Aument for his attention to school choice and curriculum. He’s looking out for all children. Any public school funded by the state and federal government has requirements of what to teach, when to teach it and how much testing must be done. Check this state website if you doubt my comment: bit.ly/PAinclusive.

In order to get government funding, public schools must do what they are told. If public schools are told to test 17 days a year, or to teach critical race theory and diversity, they must do so or lose funding.

So, private school is the option if you don’t want your children to be indoctrinated by such teaching or to learn to take tests, instead of learning how to learn.

This insistence on teaching such curriculum goes a long way toward explaining why so many teachers are leaving the profession. It is difficult to teach something that goes against your beliefs about what is necessary for students to become positive contributors to our society. Perhaps state Sen. Aument is on to something that many fail to see.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township