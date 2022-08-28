Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker, for the Aug. 21 investigation into Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s LifeGate-affiliated security detail (“Mastriano security draws from area church”).

The coverage of Mastriano’s campaign and supporters may be tiresome to some local readers, but it is important to those who follow the national implications of Pennsylvania politics.

Thanks for your very thorough research and for shining the light of journalistic inquiry on these individuals and their group affiliations. I don’t think that there is enough corresponding scrutiny among church leaders where messengers like Mastriano and his affiliates are concerned. And I believe that these self-proclaimed “Christians” have advanced to the place of influence they currently hold by taking advantage of the same lack of Christian political engagement that they pretentiously lament.

Don Fenestre-Marek

Springfield, Massachusetts