I wanted to applaud LNP | LancasterOnline reporter John Walk for the fabulous front-page article about Nicholai Brotzman, the Donegal High School wrestler (“At home on the mat,” June 11).

Such an uplifting, inspiring article on the front page! The news world we live in today seems to focus on the evil in the world. There is still a lot of good in the world today! I find it sad that modern media tend to focus on all the negative.

John, I applaud you for your exceptional article! It made my day and brought me to tears!

Vicki Eldridge

Providence Township